Chandigarh: Congress chief, BJP secretary get ‘threat calls’ from Pakistan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

City Congress president HS Lucky and BJP secretary Sanjeev Rana claimed to have received ‘threat calls’ from Pakistan.

In a complaint to the UT SSP, Lucky said, “I received two WhatsApp calls from Pakistan number (92332626741) this morning. I picked up the first call and the person on the other side of the line said ‘Lucky put Bolda nahi, koi na tera ilaaz kar diange’. I did not take the second call.”

“Earlier on the day of elections to the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, I got a call from Pakistan Number (+923274456798) and the caller was asking about the well-being of my son. Kindly take appropriate action against these persons and provide me adequate security at my residence,” he added.

In a press statement, Rana said the city police could not find any clue about the unidentified person from Pakistan who threatened him over phone on March 19. “The caller had used abusive language. He even issued threats to me and my family,” he added.

