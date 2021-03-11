Chandigarh creates Guinness World Record for largest human image of waving national flag

As many as 5,885 students and volunteers gathered for flag formation at the cricket stadium

IANS

Chandigarh, August 13

Strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and taking it to international level to mark the 75th Independence Day of India, the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University on Saturday created the Guinness World Record for formation of ‘World's Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag’ when as many as 5,885 students from Chandigarh University and other schools and colleges along with the volunteers of the NID Foundation of the UT and other dignitaries gathered for the flag formation at Chandigarh Cricket Stadium and created the history in the heart of the ‘City Beautiful’.

Flag formation by 5885 students and volunteers at Chandigarh Cricket Stadium. Tribune Photo

Overall, more than 25,000 people including youth and citizens of Chandigarh filled the air with patriotism which included Punjab Governor and Chandigarh UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh UT; Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner Chandigarh; Sarabjit Kaur, Mayor Chandigarh; Parveer Ranjan, DGP Chandigarh UT, NID Chief Patron and Chandigarh University Chancellor S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Prof Himani Sood, Founder NID Foundation and other top officials of the UT administration.

Swapnil Dangarikar, official Guinness World Records Adjudicator, who was present at the event verified the record. “The previous world record for the largest human image of a waving national flag achieved by GEMS Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE has been broken and a new world record has been created by NID Foundation and Chandigarh University in today's event,” he confirmed.

UAE had achieved the record for the largest human image of a waving national flag with 4130 people, in 2017. However, India has broken the record comfortably, said the official. Dangarikar also handed over a copy of the GWR certificate to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chief Patron, NID Foundation, and Chancellor, Chandigarh University and congratulated them.

Speaking on the occasion, Banwarilal Purohit said that with the successful creation of world record formed by Chandigarh University and NID Foundation, Chandigarh has given a great message to the entire world, on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence Day.  

On the occasion, six NGOs were honoured with Karam Yodha awards for distinguished social service in their respective fields. These included Harjeet Singh Sabbarwal for Tera Hi Tera Mission Hospital, Prof (Dr) Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi for Sarbat Da Bhala NGO, Gurmeet Singh Sodi for Sant Baba Kartar Singh Ji Bhairon Majra Wala; Asha Katoch, MD and CEO for Developing Indigenous Resources India, Vineet Joshi for Joshi Foundation, and Pooja Bakshi for Woman and Child Welfare Society. Besides, Youth Icon Awards were presented to eminent Indian Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt for his outstanding achievements in Olympics as well as Indian actress Isha Rikhi for making the nation proud in the entertainment industry.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

India-born author Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck at New York event

2
World

Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse 'One-China' policy

3
Haryana

21-yr-old kills mother suspecting affair in Gurugram; hides body under cot

4
Punjab

Farmers on warpath, Punjab govt releases Rs 100 cr arrears

5
Brand Connect

Shark Tank Keto Gummies Reviews SCAM ALERT Must Read Before Buying

6
Diaspora

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

7
Business

'There will be blood on streets,' Google executives warn employees about layoffs

8
J & K

Har Ghar Tiranga: Families of absconding terrorists hoist Tricolour ahead of Independence Day

9
Nation

'Most uncalled for': India flays Chinese 'hold' on global listing of Pak-based terrorist Abdul Rauf Asghar

10
Entertainment

Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22

Don't Miss

View All
Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Top News

Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet

Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet

It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...

Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie’s book was justified, taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh

Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh

Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...

Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service

Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service

All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...

Cities

View All

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: Husbandry Dept short of staff in Tarn Taran

Woman abandons body of girl outside Golden Temple, held

Dr Jagtar Singh Grewal brought rich history of Punjab, Sikhs to mainstream

‘Mother was cooking food when all of sudden we’re asked to leave Lahore’

Teej event organisers booked for ‘refusing’ food to Dalit girls

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Allow OBC quota in GMCH, UT told

Allow OBC quota in GMCH, Chandigarh told

Dadu Majra dump: Work to clear remaining waste to start by Oct 15

Carmel Convent bus attendant Sheela among 31 picked for I-Day honours

15 to receive police medals in Chandigarh

Mohali CBI court convicts two cops in 1992 fake encounter case

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

Yamuna river swells further in Delhi; evacuation efforts being intensified

2,200 cartridges seized ahead of I-Day in Delhi

Delhi Police recover over 2,200 live cartridges ahead of I-Day; 6 held, terror angle not ruled out

Woman moves Delhi High Court to stop her close friend to travel abroad for Euthanasia

All shops across city remain shut

All shops across Jalandhar remain shut

e-auction of 127 prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala from August 15

Survival under threat, not going anywhere until dues cleared, say Farmers protesting in Phagwara

Rehearsal in full swing for I-Day in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr: Pension camps for social scheme beneficiaries from August 17

Notorious gangster lands in police net

Notorious gangster lands in police net in Ludhiana

Scars of 1947 still etched in their memories

Congress MP Ravneet Bittu's PA attacked in Ludhiana

Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial project hangs fire

2 abandoned vehicles keep cops on toes

Patiala city to get canal-based water by 2023

Patiala city to get canal-based water by 2023

Covid cases on rise, 3 deaths in 12 days reported from Patiala district

Patiala linemen union protests test, seeks regular jobs