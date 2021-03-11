Chandigarh creates Guinness World Record for largest human image of waving national flag

IANS

Chandigarh, August 13

Strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and taking it to international level to mark the 75th Independence Day of India, the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University on Saturday created the Guinness World Record for formation of ‘World's Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag’ when as many as 5,885 students from Chandigarh University and other schools and colleges along with the volunteers of the NID Foundation of the UT and other dignitaries gathered for the flag formation at Chandigarh Cricket Stadium and created the history in the heart of the ‘City Beautiful’.

Flag formation by 5885 students and volunteers at Chandigarh Cricket Stadium. Tribune Photo

Overall, more than 25,000 people including youth and citizens of Chandigarh filled the air with patriotism which included Punjab Governor and Chandigarh UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh UT; Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner Chandigarh; Sarabjit Kaur, Mayor Chandigarh; Parveer Ranjan, DGP Chandigarh UT, NID Chief Patron and Chandigarh University Chancellor S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Prof Himani Sood, Founder NID Foundation and other top officials of the UT administration.

Swapnil Dangarikar, official Guinness World Records Adjudicator, who was present at the event verified the record. “The previous world record for the largest human image of a waving national flag achieved by GEMS Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE has been broken and a new world record has been created by NID Foundation and Chandigarh University in today's event,” he confirmed.

UAE had achieved the record for the largest human image of a waving national flag with 4130 people, in 2017. However, India has broken the record comfortably, said the official. Dangarikar also handed over a copy of the GWR certificate to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chief Patron, NID Foundation, and Chancellor, Chandigarh University and congratulated them.

Speaking on the occasion, Banwarilal Purohit said that with the successful creation of world record formed by Chandigarh University and NID Foundation, Chandigarh has given a great message to the entire world, on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence Day.

On the occasion, six NGOs were honoured with Karam Yodha awards for distinguished social service in their respective fields. These included Harjeet Singh Sabbarwal for Tera Hi Tera Mission Hospital, Prof (Dr) Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi for Sarbat Da Bhala NGO, Gurmeet Singh Sodi for Sant Baba Kartar Singh Ji Bhairon Majra Wala; Asha Katoch, MD and CEO for Developing Indigenous Resources India, Vineet Joshi for Joshi Foundation, and Pooja Bakshi for Woman and Child Welfare Society. Besides, Youth Icon Awards were presented to eminent Indian Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt for his outstanding achievements in Olympics as well as Indian actress Isha Rikhi for making the nation proud in the entertainment industry.