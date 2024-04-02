Chandigarh Golf Open from April 3

Chandigarh, April 1
The Chandigarh Golf Club is set to host the Chandigarh Open, to be organised by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), from April 3.
The tournament would carry a prize purse of Rs 1 crore and would be played at the club greens from April 3 to 6. The Pro-Am event would be played on April 2.
The field is set to feature Jeev Milkha Singh, Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Rahil Gangjee, Rashid Khan, TATA Steel PGTI ranking leader Veer Ahlawat, Abhinav Lohan, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Chikkarangappa and Karandeep Kochhar, to name a few.
The top foreign names in the field include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran; Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain; Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill; American Varun Chopra; as well as rookies including PGTI Qualifying School winner Matias Dominguez of Chile; Nepal’s Subash Tamang; Italy’s Michele Ortolani; and Stepan Danek from Czechia.
Besides Jeev, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Aadil Bedi, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Kochhar, the other prominent Chandigarh-based professionals in the field are Ajeetesh Sandhu, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Angad Cheema, Harendra Gupta, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Gurbaaz Mann, Amritinder Singh and Ravi Kumar.
PGTI CEO Uttam Mundi said, “It promises to be a thrilling week with some of India’s golfing greats, such as Jeev Milkha Singh, Gaganjeet Bhullar and SSP Chawrasia, highlighting a strong field.”
