Chandigarh: 'Lockdown Diaries' to start at Art Gallery today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Government Museum and Art Gallery is organising an exhibition tomorrow on the occasion of its 54th Foundation Day. The theme, “Lockdown Diaries”, of this exhibition is drawn from the experiences of artists during the extraordinary period of pandemic.

The idea of a serigraphy workshop in the pandemic times was conceptualised at Kaladham Artists’ Studios, Greater Noida, by a small group of artists comprising Tejinder Kanda, Prashant Kalita, Avinash Aggarwal and Dattatreya Apte in 2020. Around 80 artists emailed their images and helped to make this collective project a success.

The opening day will see an introduction by renowned visual artist Anita Dube followed by a lecture by eminent print-makers Dattatraya Apte and Ananda Moy Banerji at the gallery.