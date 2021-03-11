Chandigarh: 'Lockdown Diaries' to start at Art Gallery today

Chandigarh, May 5
Government Museum and Art Gallery is organising an exhibition tomorrow on the occasion of its 54th Foundation Day. The theme, “Lockdown Diaries”, of this exhibition is drawn from the experiences of artists during the extraordinary period of pandemic.
The idea of a serigraphy workshop in the pandemic times was conceptualised at Kaladham Artists’ Studios, Greater Noida, by a small group of artists comprising Tejinder Kanda, Prashant Kalita, Avinash Aggarwal and Dattatreya Apte in 2020. Around 80 artists emailed their images and helped to make this collective project a success.
The opening day will see an introduction by renowned visual artist Anita Dube followed by a lecture by eminent print-makers Dattatraya Apte and Ananda Moy Banerji at the gallery.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: HC rejects Punjab government's demand to keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana
High Court asks the state of Haryana to submit its affidavit...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Centre invokes emergency provision to step up power supply
The government hopes this will bring online 10,000 MW of pow...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India’s position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...