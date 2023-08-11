Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher writes to Banwarilal Purohit over change in pay scales of clerks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher today took up the issue of a change in the pay scales of the newly recruited clerks and steno typists with UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

In a fresh letter on Thursday, the actor-turned-MP stated that a deputation of newly recruited clerks and steno typists had approached her office and brought to her notice that the Chandigarh Administration had advertised the posts of clerks and steno typists in September 2019 with a pay scale of Rs 10,300 to 34,800 and a grade pay of Rs 3,200. It may be recalled that tests were subsequently conducted for recruitment.

She noted that the candidates who had cleared the test were taken aback when the administration issued a corrigendum on January 13, 2021, vis-à-vis new pay scales, namely Rs 19,900 for clerks (level 2) and Rs 21,700 for steno typists (level 3). The candidates have denounced the move as unjustified, and said that it was uncalled for.

