Chandigarh: Two cyber fraudsters nailed for duping woman of Rs 70K

Chandigarh, June 10
Two fraudsters have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC) of the UT police for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 70,000.
The police had received a complaint from a woman, who reported that she was using the ZestMoney app and the instalment of her son’s mobile phone was deducted from the app. Recently, the instalment was deducted twice following which she searched for the ZestMoney helpline number on Google. The complainant made a call on the given number following which the suspect asked her to share an OTP received on her mobile phone. The victim shared the OTP after which Rs 70,000 was deducted from her ZestMoney account. The suspects then purchased Amazon gift vouchers from the cheated money.
During the investigation, the suspects, identified as Sukh Sagar (24) and Bir Inder Singh (22), both residents of Patiala, were arrested by a team, led by Inspector Hari Om, in-charge, CCIC. The suspects are on police remand till June 13.
