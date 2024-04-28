Cheating case accused’s bail plea junked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

A local court has dismissed a bail application of a Delhi-based man arrested in connection with an alleged cheating case.

Satvinder Singh was arrested after a woman alleged that he had cheated her over Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of sending her expensive gifts through parcel in 2021. The complainant said she had received a call from a courier service that one person from England had sent a parcel for her and she will have to send Rs 40,000.

After repeated calls, she claimed to have paid Rs 1331,700 to the person through banks. Counsel for the accused submitted that his client was falsely implicated in the case.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor argued for the dismissal of the bail application. After hearing arguments of both the sides, the court dismissed the accused’s bail application.

