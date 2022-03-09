CITCO celebrates spirit of women

Chandigarh, March 8
This Women’s Day, CITCO celebrated the invincible spirit of women with specially curated activities that promised a rejuvenating and enhanced curriculum for women folks.
CITCO celebrated the new horizons of womanhood by adopting “HEFORSHE” theme and involving the participation of male co-workers.
The employees celebrated the day in a symbolic way by dedicating the day to women at the frontline who contribute in every vertical of life at the professional and personal front.
Managing Director, CITCO, Purva Garg, and Chief General Manager, CITCO, Rubinderjeet Singh Brar, highlighted the importance and significance of women in family and society. —
