Chandigarh MC worker dupes colleague of Rs5.15 L, held

Chandigarh: The police arrested a Chandigarh MC tube well operator for fraudulently withdrawing Rs5.15 lakh from his colleague’s bank account by obtaining his SIM card and debit card details in 2018. Complainant Chandrika Prashad stated that the suspect, The suspect, Chanderpal (36) of Sector 41, obtained his signature and took a blank cheque from his wife on the pretext of facilitating a departmental loan when the victim was hospitalised in 2018. Later, he transferred the money and withdrew money through ATM card several times.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
US moves 12,000 more troops to Russia's borders, but won't join war
Will defend every inch of NATO territory — President Biden
LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks
disengagement of troops at Hot Springs discussed
122 Punjab politicians lose security cover
Re-elected Cong MLAs, Sidhu’s wife on list