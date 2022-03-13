Chandigarh MC worker dupes colleague of Rs5.15 L, held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested a Chandigarh MC tube well operator for fraudulently withdrawing Rs5.15 lakh from his colleague’s bank account by obtaining his SIM card and debit card details in 2018. Complainant Chandrika Prashad stated that the suspect, The suspect, Chanderpal (36) of Sector 41, obtained his signature and took a blank cheque from his wife on the pretext of facilitating a departmental loan when the victim was hospitalised in 2018. Later, he transferred the money and withdrew money through ATM card several times.