Court awards 10-year RI to three snatchers

Panchkula, May 2
The Court of Sessions Judge Ved Parkash Sirohi today awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25,000 each to three individuals convicted of snatching. The convicts — Akash alias Tutva (19), Ravi Kumar alias Pochi (19), and Dev Narain alias Natka (26) — are residents of Kharag Mangoli.
The public prosecutor for the state, Naresh Kumar Garg, argued that, keeping in view the nature of crime and the gravity of the offence, the convicts did not deserve any leniency. The public prosecutor said police officials of Sector 21 had received information regarding injuries inflicted upon an individual who had been admitted to the Sector 6 Civil Hospital, adding that the man was unfit for a statement. He said that days later, Kala Ram of Barwala of Hisar submitted a complaint that he had been attacked by 5-6 boys near the Ghaggar River Bridge near Gurdwara Nadda Sahib. The boys snatched Rs 300, a mobile phone, and a gold ring from him and fled the spot. The police later registered a case and rounded up the convicts. They also recovered the mobile phone from the possession of Akash, the gold ring and a stick used in the crime from Dev Narain’s possession and another stick from accused Ravi Kumar.
During trial, the counsel for the convicts argued that all three convicts were labourers. He said Akash and Dev Narain were unmarried and sole bread earners in their respective families, and their parents were also suffering from old-age ailments, while Ravi Kumar was married and had three children. He said Ravi’s father had already died and his mother was suffering from old-age ailments. He said none of the convicts was a previous convict and sought a lenient view in the matter of sentence.
Pronouncing its order, the court sentenced the convicts to rigorous imprisonment for ten years and a fine of Rs 25,000 each.
