Court restrains PGI resident doctors from dispossessing contractor of gymnasium

Chandigarh, April 13

A local court has restrained Association of Resident Doctors PGI from dispossessing a contractor of a hostel gymnasium till the next hearing on May 13.

Ranvir Chauhan, in an application filed through advocates Suresh Gaur and Arpit Gaur, said he was a gym contractor, and a contractual agreement between him and the association was executed in July, 2022. The contract was again renewed on July 18 for a hostel gymnasium namely “Fit Accord” at PGI, Sector 12, Chandigarh.

He further submitted that since the execution of the contract, he was in possession of the gymnasium and was following the terms and conditions of the contract, and was keeping the maintenance of the same up to the required standards set by the defendants. There were no such complaint from the defendants or any of the member of the gymnasium against him, Chauhan said.

He alleged that the defendants issued a termination notice on April 1, requiring him to vacate the gymnasium without giving any prior notice or information and even without assigning any reason for the termination of the contract.

Chauhan said even gymnasium members were happy and satisfied by his work and conduct. He prayed to pass ad-interim exparte order that the defendants and their associates etc be restrained from interfering into the peaceful possession of the plaintiff over the gymnasium.

After a hearing, the court said: “There is no such document/notice issued by the defendants on record to show that any of the term or condition of the contract has been violated by the plaintiff. Even the plaintiff has placed on record copy of the statements of some of the students/residents of the hospital showing their satisfaction towards the services given by him...”

“...So, ad-interim injunction order is hereby passed against the defendants and their associates etc. from interfering in the peaceful possession of the plaintiff in the gymnasium and to dispossess the plaintiff till the next hearing,” the court said.

