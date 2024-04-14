DCP inspects school buses in Panchkula

Panchkula, April 13
Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadri Kaushik on Saturday inspected school buses and issued strict instructions about the precautions to be taken while driving. A police spokesperson said the DCP went to Hansraj Public School and checked the school buses there, adding that she also checked their documents and issued precautionary instructions to the drivers and conductors.
ACP Surendra Singh and ASP Manpreet Singh Sudan also inspected the buses. They informed the bus drivers, conductors and school authorities about the instructions of the Supreme Court under the Motor Vehicles Act.
The DCP said negligence in ferrying students to and from schools would not be tolerated.
