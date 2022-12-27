Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

Despite orders by the Municipal Corporation to remove overhanging wires, webs of cables of some private telecom operators and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) continue to dangle from trees.

The MC had earlier issued a demand notice for Rs 5.26 crore to Fastway Transmission Pvt Ltd for laying underground cables in parts of the UT, but the fee had not been submitted so far.

Subscribers feeling the heat BSNL cables can be seen tied to trees in some areas despite having own poles in most parts of city

Subscribers in these areas are feeling the heat as their cables have been snapped by the MC

MC has not issued notice to the BSNL saying there is no major violation

As most firms have failed to clear dues by Dec 16, MC restarted its drive to remove cables

The MC said the firm could pay the fee only after getting geographic information system (GIS) mapping conducted, besides other clearances.

While the BSNL has own poles in different parts of the city, at some places, its cables are tied to trees. BSNL Internet and landline subscribers in these areas are feeling the heat as their cables have been snapped.

BSNL general manager MC Singh says they have put up overhead cables on own poles legally. “We are trying to resolve the issue at a few places where our cables are tied to trees,” he adds, urging the UT Administration to soon finalise its right of way policy soon.

The MC, however, has not issued notice to the BSNL as it says no major instances of violations have been found.

The civic body had given time till December 16 for firms to clear their dues. However, as most of the telecom operators failed to comply, the corporation restarted its drive to remove cables.

Chandigarh Tribune has been highlighting the problem of overhanging cables/wires in the city, prompting the MC to start removing cables from November 1. The action started after a three-month deadline got over.

There have been reports of mishaps and electricity sparking due to low-lying overhead cables. The issue had also rocked the last MC House meeting.