ED attaches flat worth Rs 86 lakh in money-laundering case

March 29

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached a flat valued at Rs 86.18 lakh in a money-laundering case.

The flat, which belongs to Vijay Pal Singh and Pardeep Baidwan, has been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002, by the ED, Chandigarh, in the case of Manjit Kaur and others.

The ED had initiated an investigation after several FIRs were registered against Manjit Kaur and her family members by the Chandigarh Police, for allegedly duping people by promising them allotment of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flats.

Investigation had revealed that Manjit Kaur had lured multiple victims by misrepresenting and impersonating a close associate of the then Governor and the then Chairman of Chandigarh Housing Board, and had claimed that she was in a committee constituted by the UT Administrator to re-allot properties in Chandigarh under various quotas.

The ED, during the course of the investigation, recorded the statements of various complainants, and scrutinised their bank account statements, which revealed that the proceeds of crime, thus received in the bank account of Manjit Kaur, was further sent to the bank accounts of Vijay Pal Singh and Pardeep Baidwan.

The proceeds of crime were further being utilised for the repayment of loans, including one against property and the others availed of for the purchase of electronic devices and mobile gadgets.

In another case, the ED attached movable properties worth Rs 6.50 lakh of Kulbir Singh Sawhney, proprietor of Arvindra Electricals, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, in the case of Tarlochan Singh and others.

