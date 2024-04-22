Elderly man found murdered in his home in Haryana's Ambala

PTI

Ambala, April 22

An elderly man was found murdered at his house in Haryana's Ambala Cantt, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night at Gulati Complex located in Kuldeep Nagar in Ambala Cantonment area, they said.

According to the police, the injury marks found on the body of Jai Bahadur (70) appear to have been caused by a sharp object.

The deceased was a resident of Kandora village in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh and lived alone here, they said.

Subhash, who worked with Bahadur and lived in an adjoining house, informed the police.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Balkar Singh of Padav police station of Ambala Cantonment said the police are investigating the case.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the family of the deceased has been informed, Singh said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala