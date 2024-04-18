Mohali: Electric fence to keep strays away led to farm fire

Mohali, April 17
A day after crops on 14 acres were destroyed at Sector 125, it has come to light that a malfunction in the electric fencing on the land led to the fire.
A PSPCL official said, “It was observed that illegal electric fence was installed in the area to prevent cattle from entering the fields. It seems that the fire occurred due to the fence. A fencing insulator was found broken at the site, and the fire is suspected to have spread from that point.”
PSPCL control room
The PSPCL had set up a control room to stop the incidents of crop fires. Helpline numbers were launched to report loose and dangerously hanging wires with the location on the WhatsApp number (9646106836). PSPCL officials said the control room numbers (9646106835 and 1912) may also be dialled to report such incidents.
