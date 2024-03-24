Fatehgarh Sahib DEO directs officials to ensure fair polls

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 23
District Election Officer Parneet Shergill has issued instructions to the Assistant Returning Officer and police officials to visit sensitive booths in the district and to ensure fair polling in these booths.
The DEO also directed the ARO to take out flag marches along with the police to boost residents’ confidence.
She said additional security forces must be deployed in these areas to ensure peaceful elections without fear of intimidation and greed.
