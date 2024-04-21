Five booked for duping man of Rs 20L on pretext of sending him abroad

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 20

The police have registered a case against five persons for duping a man of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The suspects have been identified as Geeta Sharma, Rajinder Sahu, Shamshuddin, Salman and Patel.

Krishan Kumar, a farmer by profession and a resident of Pinjore in Kalka, said one of his contacts, who had settled in the USA, introduced him to Rajinder Sahu as he wanted to go to Canada on a tourist visa. He said Sahu introduced him to Geeta Sharma, a resident of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

He said Geeta offered to help him get a work visa for Canada and collected his documents, including copies of his passport, bank statement, Aadhaar card and PAN card, among other documents.

He said the individuals started demanding money from him for various reasons, adding that he sent them money in different transactions, which included Rs 1.50 lakh in November 2022, Rs 5 lakh in February 2023, Rs 8 lakh and Rs 1.58 lakh in April 2023. He said he had sent them a total of Rs 20.34 lakh in 2023.

Kumar said the suspects introduced him to other individuals, Shamdhuddin and Salman, who asked him to meet them in Hyderabad for the official paperwork related to the visa application. He said the individuals collected his passport and other documents and provided him fake documents for a Canada visa. He added that they demanded more money from him in order to get his documents back.

The police have registered a case against the suspects under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of documents), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine any document or electronic record) of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act at the Pinjore police station.

