Four held for murder bid

Chandigarh, April 15
Four persons have been arrested in a case of attempt to murder. The police have recovered a countrymade pistol and Rs 35,200 from the suspects, who were also involved in an incident of robbery and snatching reported in Panchkula.
Tejpal Singh of Mauli Jagran village had reported that on April 9, while he was standing outside his house with a friend, four persons arrived there and one of them tried to shoot him. As the pistol malfunctioned, the suspects hit the complainant with the weapon and fled the spot. The complainant suffered injuries.
During the investigation, the suspects, identified as Karan Singh, alias Goli (20); and Nishant Pandey (19), both residents of Sector 17, Panchkula; Tota Ram (24), a Mauli Jagran resident’ and Arjun (18) of Dera Bassi were arrested. A pistol and two cartridges were recovered from Tota Ram and cash from Arjun. All suspects have a criminal past.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...
No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29
Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23
‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI
Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress
Days after Mahendragarh tragedy, 8-year-old girl dies in auto mishap in Yamunanagar
Vehicle hits bike, overturns in Yamunanagar; 5 pupils hurt