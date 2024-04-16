Four held for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

Four persons have been arrested in a case of attempt to murder. The police have recovered a countrymade pistol and Rs 35,200 from the suspects, who were also involved in an incident of robbery and snatching reported in Panchkula.

Tejpal Singh of Mauli Jagran village had reported that on April 9, while he was standing outside his house with a friend, four persons arrived there and one of them tried to shoot him. As the pistol malfunctioned, the suspects hit the complainant with the weapon and fled the spot. The complainant suffered injuries.

During the investigation, the suspects, identified as Karan Singh, alias Goli (20); and Nishant Pandey (19), both residents of Sector 17, Panchkula; Tota Ram (24), a Mauli Jagran resident’ and Arjun (18) of Dera Bassi were arrested. A pistol and two cartridges were recovered from Tota Ram and cash from Arjun. All suspects have a criminal past.

