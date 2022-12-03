GMADA earmarks four sites for street vendors

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 2

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has allocated four dedicated sites to the municipal corporation for developing market space, exclusively for street vendors.

Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said the move would not only benefit the local street vendors but also solve the traffic problem in the city. These sites were handed over to MC free of cost for developing the vendors’ sites only.

Arora said the four sites were 3,341.59 sq yd in Sector 56, 2,516.88 sq yd and 1,873.14 sq yd in Sector 77 and 2,588.24 sq yd in Sector 78. These sites had been chosen while keeping in mind an easy access to the connecting roads.

The civic body has been asked to move the vendors in a way that businesses of similar nature are run from a single pocket.

The ownership of sites will continue to remain with GMADA. If the MC anytime in future would want to shift the street vendors from these sites, GMADA could take back the possession of these allocated sites. In such a case, the cost of shifting the vending sites will be borne by the MC.