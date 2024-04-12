Graft: Two Chandigarh cops sent to judicial custody

Chandigarh, April 11
A local court has sent two cops of the UT police to judicial custody in a graft case.
The CBI had on Wednesday arrested SI Balwinder Singh, who was posted at the Sector 17 police station, and ASI Harmeet Singh, who was posted at the PO and Summon Cell, for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant. The CBI claimed that the suspects allegedly sought bribe for not registering an FIR and closing the complaint against complainant Anil Kumar, who was accused of stealing a cheque in 2019.
