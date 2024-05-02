Thai politician caught by husband in bed with adopted son, who is a monk

Chandigarh, May 2
It was a small family consisting of a 64-year-old husband, a 45-year-old wife, and a 24-year-old adopted son, who is a monk.
The story had a twist after the wife who is also a politician in Thailand was allegedly caught in bed with the adopted son.
For many, the news was explosive, as it had too many elements and sounded like pure fiction.
It has sparked criticism and now is a subject of debate online after the video recorded by the husband went viral.
According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Prapaporn Choeiwadkoh was caught in bed with 24-year-old Phra Maha who is a monk.
She was caught by her husband, identified by the outlet as Ti, who drove for five hours and caught the woman red-handed. The husband was suspicious of her relationship with the adopted son and he made a plan to catch them.
The couple adopted Phra Maha last year from a temple after Choeiwadkoh said she felt sorry for him.
The monk is now on the run, as per the SCMP report.
“This news is explosive, with too many elements. It sounds like pure fiction. The world of the wealthy is indeed fascinating and chaotic," it quoted one user as saying on X.
"A 64-year-old husband, a 45-year-old wife, and a 24-year-old adopted son who is a monk? This is such a mess. It sounds more like keeping a boy-toy rather than adoption. Even dramas don't dare to script this," said another.
A video of the Thai politician has also surfaced on various social media platforms that reports say was recorded by Ti.
In the video, the man purportedly asks Choeiwadkoh "Are you two happy?" His wife defended herself, claiming they did not have sex and were only chatting.
Phra also defended his innocence as per SCMP, saying: "Nothing happened."
Choeiwadkoh is a popular politician from Sukhothai, a province in central Thailand. She currently serves as the president of a local chamber of commerce and has been a member of the Democrat Party since March last year.
Prapaporn has been suspended by the party pending an investigation into the scandal.
