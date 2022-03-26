HC Judge inspects Chandigarh District Courts complex

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

Justice Sureshwar Thakur, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Administrative Judge, conducted the annual inspection at the District Courts complex here today.

Gurbir Singh, District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, was also present during the inspection.

Justice Thakur listened to the problems being faced by the members of the District Bar Association. Sunil Toni, president, District Bar Association, Chandigarh, said the advocates apprised Justice Thakur of various issues regarding the welfare of the advocates.

Justice Thakur had recently inaugurated a creche facility in the complex.