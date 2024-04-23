Mohali: Health services hit as doctors protest assault on medical officer in Hoshiarpur, seek action

Our Correspondent

Mohali, April 22

Doctors across the state organised protests against the assault on the SMO at ESI Hospital, Hoshiarpur, Dr Sunil Bhagat, on April 19.

Routine work was affected at health facilities, including dispensaries, community health centres and government hospitals in the district. In the morning, government doctors associated with the PCMSA organised gate rallies.

OPD services, elective surgeries, general medical fitness and administrative work remained affected at the Dera Bassi Sub-divisional Hospital from 8 am to 10 am. The protestors demanded security for the medical staff.

At the Phase 6 Civil Hospital in Mohali SMO HS Cheema said a gate rally was held for around 15 minutes. — TNS

Fatehgarh Sahib: The medical and para-medical staff at the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital held a protest rally today demanding strict action against those responsible for the assault on Dr Sunil Bhagat, a medical officer at ESIC Hospital in Hoshiarpur.

Medical staff protest at the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital. Tribune photo

Addressing the protestors, the district president of the PCMS Union, Dr Kanwar Pal Singh, said the family members of a patient in the hospital assaulted Dr Sunil, because of which he was in a battle of life and death. He said doctors have always been dedicated to the service of the patients, adding that they do their best to save lives; however, the way doctors on duty were being mistreated by the patients’ families was a matter of concern, adding that this would not be tolerated. He demanded strict security arrangements be made for health officers at all government hospitals, and police personnel should be deployed so such incidents do not repeat. He said strict action should be taken against all the suspects who assaulted.

