In her death, UP girl gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 25

Muskan (24) from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, spread smiles even in her death as her family’s decision of organ donation resulted in saving lives of two patients suffering from end-stage renal failure and battling for life. Retrieved corneas from the donor restored the sight of another two patients, thereby impacting four lives in all with the donor family’s gesture of organ donation here at the PGI.

It was the fateful day of October 27, when Muskan suddenly fell unconscious at her house. Initially admitting her to a local hospital, the family rushed her to the PGI in an extremely critical condition on the next day, October 28.

However, the incessant efforts by the attending doctors and the ardent prayers of the family proved futile as Muskan could not be retrieved from her precarious condition and subsequently her 20-day-long struggle came to an end, when she was declared brain dead on November 15 after following the protocols as per THOA.

After the declaration of Muskan being brain dead, the transplant coordinator at the PGI approached Gajender Yadav, father of the deceased, to request if he could consider organ donation. Braveheart Gajender Yadav, along with his courageous wife Savita Yadav, showcased immense grit and consented for organ donation.

Though finding it difficult to come to terms with reality, the bereaved father, Gajender Yadav, said: “My daughter was the lifeline of the family. We can never forget her smile and her laughter. She used to make alive even the dullest of the moments. Even in her death also, she infused life in others through organ donation. I also learnt that only a minuscule number of people in India donate organs. I appeal to everyone to take this noble step and save lives.”

Recounting his sentiments, Prof Vipin Koushal, Medical Superintendent, PGI-cum Nodal Officer, ROTTO (North), said, “We at the PGI salute the deceased donor and her family for having realised the value of organ donation and giving life to ailing patients. The clockwork precision of all medical teams made this donation a reality. This should encourage more people to come forward and get themselves registered for organ donation to save more lives.”

Before the transplants, both matching recipients were suffering from the last stage of debilitating kidney ailment and had been dependent on dialysis for long. The deceased’s kidney was used for two terminally ill renal failure patients, giving them a second chance to life and the corneas were used for another two patients, restoring their sight here at the PGI.

PGI Director lauds family for courage

Lauding the family for the exemplary courage amid their own tragedy, Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, said: “When the family has the courage to consent for organ donation despite their unbearable grief, it becomes our moral responsibility to translate their noble wish into reality through transplantation. Let this be a humble tribute from the PGI’s end to the departed soul and the donor’s family.”

#organ donation #PGI Chandigarh