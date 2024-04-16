INDIA VOTES 2024: Marathon for women voters in Mohali tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 15

To raise awareness about the importance of casting vote and achieve the target of 80% polling in Mohali, the district administration is going to organise a marathon for women voters on April 17. The event will be flagged off from the Sports Complex in Sector 78.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said the district SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) team had chalked out many a activity to boost the voting percentage in the district. In continuation of that, a marathon was planned that would cover a distance of 1.6 km.

The assembling time for the marathon is 6 am while the starting time is 6.30 am.

Meanwhile, District Electoral Officer Aashika Jain has ordered noise monitoring of the sound being used in the political rallies and election campaigning. Striking a balance between the right of political parties to use loudspeakers as means of election campaign and the right of general public, the Election Commission of India has already issued instructions that decibels of the sound generated by loudspeakers/ amplifiers do not exceed the permissible limit as fixed under the relevant law/guidelines. Violators would have to face action as per the provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

