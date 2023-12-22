Janata Darbar: Speaker orders repair of road

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 21

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta listened to the grievances of residents at a Janata Darbar at the field hostel in Sector 6 here.

Residents complained that a road had sunk due to continuous flow of water over it in Bir Ghaggar but the repair work had not been completed as yet. The Speaker instructed officials concerned to take immediate action in this regard. The residents told him that water from the Tangri river — passing through Barwala, Bataur, Bhagwanpur villages, etc., — was entering Nayagaon. He directed the Executive Engineer to inspect the spot and prepare an estimate for construction of drains.

