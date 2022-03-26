JJP leader accuses Ambala civic body officials of corruption

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 25

A spokesman for the Jannayak Janta Party, Vivek Choudhary, has accused officials of the Ambala Municipal Corporation of corruption and allowing illegal activity under the MC limits.

Choudhary said, “Some land grabbers are active in the area. They are not only causing a loss to the state exchequer but also looting the public. There is a marriage palace on the Shukal Kund road in Ambala City. I came to know that a plan of shopping complex has been prepared and circulated in which 26 plots for shops have been shown. While gathering further information, I came to know that on paper, in the property category, it was shown as a vacant plot, while a marriage palace is situated there. No CLU was taken for the purpose, and the property ID of the palace was split into 5 or 6 IDs. Everything has been done against the norms.”

The JJP leader said, “As per the norms, when such a complex is constructed, the width of the road should be at least 33 foot but the width of the road where the shops have been shown is not more than 27 foot. There have been complaints of public being harassed in the name of no objection certificate and no dues certificate. People are forced to do the rounds to get their works done, while if some agents approach officials, the work is done within a few hours.”

“I have submitted a complaint on the CM Window and also raised the matter with the Commissioner, Ambala Municipal Corporation, and he has assured that he will get the matter investigated,” said Choudhary.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Virender Lather said, “I received a complaint on Thursday and it has been marked to the official concerned. I will get the matter inquired and further action will be taken accordingly.”

Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma, said, “The matter has come to my knowledge and I will seek a detailed report from the officials.”