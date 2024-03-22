Licences of 2 firms cancelled

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 21

The Additional District Magistrate Viraj Shyamkarn Tidke today cancelled the licences of Map Overseas and Rhythm Overseas Pvt Ltd under the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act, 2012.

Tidke said Map Overseas was issued a licence for consultancy work, which expired on July 10, 2023, adding that according to the report of the Mohali Sub Divisional Magistrate, the office of the firm was found closed. Tidke said Rhythm Overseas Pvt Ltd was issued a licence for consultancy work, which expired on September 10, 2023. He added an FIR was registered against the firm, and its licence was suspended.

