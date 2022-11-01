MACT awards Rs 46L relief to scooterist's kin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

The Chandigarh bench of Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has directed an insurance company and the Punjab Roadways to pay Rs 46,49,508 as compensation to the wife and five children of a man died in an accident three years ago.

In a petition filed through advocate Thakur Kartar Singh, the claimants had stated that on March 3, 2019, Leela Ram, a resident of Maloya, was going on a scooter from Maloya to Togan. At Togan Boothgarh village, a Punjab Roadways bus, which was being driven at a high speed and in a negligent manner, from the Chandigarh side hit the scooter.

The victim on the road and suffered multiple injuries. He was taken to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment. The insurance company and the Punjab Roadways denied all charges and stated that they were falsely implicated in the case. The claimants were not entitled to any compensation from them, claimed the respondents.

After hearing of the arguments, the MACT held respondents liable to pay a total compensation of Rs 46,49,508 to the claimants.

