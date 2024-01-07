Major’s family on holiday returns to burgled house

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 6

An Army Major, a resident of Chandimandir cantonment area, who had gone on a holiday for a month, came back to a burgled house.

Major Kalaivanir said she along with her family had gone to Tamil Nadu for holidays on December 5, 2023, and returned on January 5, only to find that the house had been broken into.

“The thieves broke the main door of the house and damaged fingerprint sensors of all locks. They took away gold jewellery weighing 150 gm, Rs 3,000 and other belongings,” she said, pegging the total loss at Rs 2 lakh.

The police have registered a case under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house trespass) of the IPC at Chandimandir police station.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula #Tamil Nadu