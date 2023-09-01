Mayor meets Governor over new works

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 31

A day after Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra ring-fenced Rs 282 crore for solid and liquid waste management as per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions, Mayor Anup Gupta today met UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, and requested him to ensure no development works were stopped.

Sources said he requested Purohit to ensure sufficient funds so that the floating of new tenders was not halted. The administration may issue a special grant or release MC’s December scheduled grant-in-aid (GIA) early. However, nothing has been revealed in this regard so far.

Refusing to disclose much about what transpired at the meeting, the Mayor stated, “I met the Governor and he assured him of resolving the issue at the earliest.”

Sources said discussions about double parking fee for four-wheelers registered outside the tricity also took place during the meeting.

“We cannot afford to have new works stopped till year-end as the Lok Sabha elections are approaching. Thus, we hope things will soon be worked out at administrative level,” said a BJP councillor.

Today’s development and what happened at Tuesday’s House meeting are seen as relations turning sour between the Mayor and the Commissioner. During the House meeting, councillors as well as the Mayor pressed the MC chief to order a probe into the role of senior officers in the graft case, in which two officials were recently arrested by the CBI.

Mitra was not in favour of holding a probe as the CBI is already investigating the matter and there is no complaint against any senior officer. Despite that the House gave its approval to forming a fact-finding committee. The same day the Commissioner issued the order regarding setting aside the funds for waste management. The orders say only salaries and committed liabilities will be taken care of till December.

While Mitra proceeded on a 10-day leave yesterday, the Mayor met the Governor over the issue this morning. This is the second time in a fortnight that the Mayor has approached the UT administration over the contentious issues while not keeping the MC officers in the loop. He had recently met with UT Adviser-cum-Chief Vigilance Officer making a request in writing to probe the graft case.

What led to ongoing tiff

‘LS poll approaching’ We can’t afford to have new works stopped till year-end as the Lok Sabha poll are approaching. We hope things will soon be worked out at administrative level. — BJP councillor

