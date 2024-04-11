MFC, VFC share points

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

In the ongoing Chandigarh Men’s Football League, Maruti Football Club (MFC) and Velocity Football Club (VFC) shared points after playing a 1-1 draw at the Sector 46 Sports Complex.

Ankit put Maruti FC ahead in 54th minute, but the side couldn’t defend the lead as Nishant scored equaliser in the 60th minute of play.

In the second match, JSM Football Club defeated SAI Baba Football Club 9-0. Manath opened the account in 7th minute, while Vikash (20th, 28th) scored a brace followed by goals from Hira, Jai Parkash and Hamli.

St Stephen’s Football Club beat Burail Football Club 7-0. Harshit (10th), Stanzil (21st), Hunar (26th, 53rd and 62nd), Soumen (57th), Aditya (68th) scored for the team.

