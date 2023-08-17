 Punjab minister Aman Arora hoists Tricolour in Mohali, spells out govt feats : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Punjab minister Aman Arora hoists Tricolour in Mohali, spells out govt feats

Punjab minister Aman Arora hoists Tricolour in Mohali, spells out govt feats

Shuttle service in Mohali soon | Admission for 100 MBBS seats approved

Punjab minister Aman Arora hoists Tricolour in Mohali, spells out govt feats

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora along with senior officers takes salute of the march past during a function to celebrate the Independence Day in Mohali on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 16

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora hoisted the national flag at Major (Shaheed) Harminder Pal Singh Government College here to mark the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday.

Independence Day celebrated with patriotic fervour

In his address to the gathering, he listed achievements of the AAP government in the state and announced that a city shuttle bus service would be launched as a pilot project in Mohali soon. He said the admission process for filling 100 MBBS seats in Mohali’s medical college had been approved.

Freedom fighters, kin honoured

  • Tableaux by Health Dept on dengue awareness, Agriculture Dept on managing paddy residue, among others attracted attention
  • A cycle rally taken out by Sports Department and bike stunts by ‘daredevil’ Amaninder Singh was part of the event
  • Surjit Kaur, the widow of freedom fighter Natha Singh of Landra, was honoured by Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on the occasion
  • Students of various schools and colleges of Mohali and NCC squads took part in a cultural programme and march past

He said to show its commitment towards the armed forces, the state had increased the honorarium given to the family of a soldier who died for the nation to Rs 1 crore. Besides, an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh was given in case of the death of a soldier while on duty.

He said to end corruption, nearly 400 politicians, officers, employees, and other big fish had been arrested since AAP came to power. About 11,500 acres of government land had been freed of illegal possession. As many as 660 Aam Aadmi Clinics had been opened for providing free of cost medical care to over 44 lakh common people. To strengthen school education, a total of 117 schools of eminence were being set up. Free coaching centres for UPSC competitive exams were also in the offing, he said.

He said restoring the hope of getting jobs on merit in Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann government had given more than 31,000 jobs on merit in one-and-a-half years. The services of 12,710 teachers had been regularised with salary enhancement. Every year, 2,100 youths would be recruited in the police department.

Free electricity up to 300 per units to every household had reaffirmed that the Mann government was pro-people, he said, adding the resumption of Pachhwara coal mine would bring an annual benefit of Rs 700 crore to Punjab.

Similarly, the process of issuing digitally signed certificates started 10 months ago has so far provided services to 28 lakh people through their mobiles.

Earlier, the minister escorted by Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and SSP Dr Sandeep Garg inspected the parade at the stadium and took salute from the march past led by DSP Priya Khera.

#Aman Arora #MBBS #Mohali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

2
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

3
Punjab

'Perhaps afraid of ceremonial cannons': Punjab Governor quips at CM Bhagwant Mann's absence from 'At Home' ceremony

4
Himachal

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

5
Trending

AP Dhillon wore shoes resembling three colours of Indian flag for new song promotion, later deletes controversial post

6
Nation

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

7
Haryana

IREO case: ED lists Gurugram properties of judge’s kin as crime proceeds

8
Nation

Rajasthan woman leaves her husband and kids; elopes to Kuwait with another man

9
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Parts of Punjab, Kangra flooded as Pong, Bhakra release water; HP toll rises to 72

10
Punjab

Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

In Gurdaspur, flood-hit villages rise from 45 to 114 in a day; officials fear worst as more heavy rain expected in Himachal

69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh

Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...

Himachal Pradesh University professor’s body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14

Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14

The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing move to dissolve gram panchayats in state

High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats

The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...

Nuh violence: FIR registered against provocative speeches at Palwal 'mahapanchayat'

Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat

FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC


Cities

View All

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

More pain for Tarn Taran farmers due to water released from Bhakra dam

Finance Minister Cheema hoists national flag in city

Jouramajra hoists flag in Tarn Taran

Over Rs 1 cr gold, 57 iPhones seized at airport, 3 held

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Cancelling licences of erring vendors hits bylaw hurdle

Chandigarh: Cancelling licences of erring vendors hits bylaw hurdle

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit stresses honesty, transparency & efficiency

Nation can’t repay their debt: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta pays tribute to martyrs in Panchkula

Passenger gets ticket refund for missed train

High Court go-ahead to counselling according to revised process

Delhi L-G approves proposal for 37 more posts in consumer commission

Delhi L-G approves proposal for 37 more posts in consumer commission

AAP fumes as Congress leader says will fight all seats

Efforts to ensure coordination between NCCSA, Delhi depts

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Patriotic fervour marks I-Day

Nawanshahr ADC visits Mirzapur

250 people shifted to safer places at Bholath

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Education Minister hoists Tricolour in Ludhiana

Suicide abetment case: Farmers, bizmen at loggerheads

‘Drug addict’ roughs up cop in Ludhiana

Road portion caves in near Krishna Mandir

City soaks in I-Day fervour

City soaks in I-Day fervour

CM Mann confers state awards

Patiala: Cheque distribution to flood-hit farmers begins

Thieves strike at university campus again

Rs 1.7 crore flood relief given to families on I-Day