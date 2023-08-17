Punjab minister Aman Arora hoists Tricolour in Mohali, spells out govt feats

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 16

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora hoisted the national flag at Major (Shaheed) Harminder Pal Singh Government College here to mark the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday.

Independence Day celebrated with patriotic fervour

In his address to the gathering, he listed achievements of the AAP government in the state and announced that a city shuttle bus service would be launched as a pilot project in Mohali soon. He said the admission process for filling 100 MBBS seats in Mohali’s medical college had been approved.

Freedom fighters, kin honoured Tableaux by Health Dept on dengue awareness, Agriculture Dept on managing paddy residue, among others attracted attention

A cycle rally taken out by Sports Department and bike stunts by ‘daredevil’ Amaninder Singh was part of the event

Surjit Kaur, the widow of freedom fighter Natha Singh of Landra, was honoured by Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on the occasion

Students of various schools and colleges of Mohali and NCC squads took part in a cultural programme and march past

He said to show its commitment towards the armed forces, the state had increased the honorarium given to the family of a soldier who died for the nation to Rs 1 crore. Besides, an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh was given in case of the death of a soldier while on duty.

He said to end corruption, nearly 400 politicians, officers, employees, and other big fish had been arrested since AAP came to power. About 11,500 acres of government land had been freed of illegal possession. As many as 660 Aam Aadmi Clinics had been opened for providing free of cost medical care to over 44 lakh common people. To strengthen school education, a total of 117 schools of eminence were being set up. Free coaching centres for UPSC competitive exams were also in the offing, he said.

He said restoring the hope of getting jobs on merit in Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann government had given more than 31,000 jobs on merit in one-and-a-half years. The services of 12,710 teachers had been regularised with salary enhancement. Every year, 2,100 youths would be recruited in the police department.

Free electricity up to 300 per units to every household had reaffirmed that the Mann government was pro-people, he said, adding the resumption of Pachhwara coal mine would bring an annual benefit of Rs 700 crore to Punjab.

Similarly, the process of issuing digitally signed certificates started 10 months ago has so far provided services to 28 lakh people through their mobiles.

Earlier, the minister escorted by Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and SSP Dr Sandeep Garg inspected the parade at the stadium and took salute from the march past led by DSP Priya Khera.

