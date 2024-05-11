Mohali man booked for youth’s murder

Mohali, May 10
The police today booked Aerocity resident Prabal Titus for the murder of Sector 62 resident Karanvir Singh over a girl near Amity University in Sector 82.
Karanvir, 24, was allegedly strangled to death after a scuffle with the suspect and an unidentified person over a girl. After the scuffle, the suspect and his accomplice took the victim to a private hospital and fled the spot, cops said after scrutinising the CCTV footage of the hospital.
A case of murder was registered at the Aerocity police station on May 9.
The police said the suspect and his accomplice were absconding.
