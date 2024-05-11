Mohali man booked for youth’s murder

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 10

The police today booked Aerocity resident Prabal Titus for the murder of Sector 62 resident Karanvir Singh over a girl near Amity University in Sector 82.

Karanvir, 24, was allegedly strangled to death after a scuffle with the suspect and an unidentified person over a girl. After the scuffle, the suspect and his accomplice took the victim to a private hospital and fled the spot, cops said after scrutinising the CCTV footage of the hospital.

A case of murder was registered at the Aerocity police station on May 9.

The police said the suspect and his accomplice were absconding.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali