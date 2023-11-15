MP Kirron Kher lays stone of augmentation work

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

The local municipal corporation has started the process of augmentation of a pipeline for the disposal of storm water and the construction of streets with paver blocks in Burail village.

MP Kirron Kher today laid the foundation stone of the project in the presence of Mayor Anup Gupta, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, area councillor Kanwarjeet Singh Rana and other councillors.

While speaking on the occasion, the MP said the project will not only improve the sewerage and the storm water drainage system in the village, but it will also ensure smooth passage for commuters and local residents by preventing the accumulation of rain water. The decision to lay the new sewer and storm water drainage lines was taken after a survey.

The mayor said the work will be completed within 12 months at an outlay of Rs 3 crore. He said the MC will lay pipelines and construct machine holes for strengthening the sewerage.

In order to address the stagnation of storm water, a 780-meter channel will be constructed at an average depth of two feet. It will be covered with precast RCC gratings and slabs.

The mayor said that once the pipeline is laid, the streets will be reconstructed with paver blocks.

