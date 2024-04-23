Need to get more runs on board: Punjab Kings coach

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

Despite facing six defeats in eight matches, Punjab Kings bowling coach Charl Langeveldt is still hopeful of some magic from the side to bounce back in the title contention.

The side is currently placed second at the bottom of the point’s table. In the last home match at Mullanpur, the side tasted a three-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans, which was their fourth consecutive loss at the home venue.

“Disappointing. Players are hurt as well as the staff and the fans. We showed a lot of character with the ball. We had a good powerplay with the bat for the first time in three games, but in the middle period, the opponent spinners were too good for our batters. We struggled during that (middle) phase,” said Langeveldt after the match yesterday.

He added, “We just need middle order upfront to get more runs. We were probably 20 runs short on that wicket.” When asked about keeping Rahul Chahar out of play despite shortlisting him as one of the impact players, the coach said, “We could have another spinner (Chahar) to play, but obviously when you’re batting and you’ve had a collapse like that, it’s better to get the runs on board.”

Punjab Kings will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 26 followed by an encounter against Chennai Super Kings on May 1. The side will then play two home games at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium (HPCA), Dharamsala, against Chennai and Bangalore on May 5 and May 9, respectively. The side will then play two final games against Rajasthan Royals (May 15) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 19).

“That’s something (scoring runs) we want to improve. We are going to travel now and we are going to play on better batting wickets and that would give the batters a bit more confidence going into the last few games. We take every game like a semifinal or final,” added Langeveldt.

On the team’s next challenge, the coach said, “The batters are definitely going to be happy about the next venue (Eden Gardens, Kolkata). The bowlers need to step up their performance as well when we play at different venues, higher scoring grounds. Hopefully our batters will come good for us.”

