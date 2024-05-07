Nominations for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat begin today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

The process of filing nomination papers for the city Lok Sabha seat will begin with issuance of the notification for the poll tomorrow.

Apart from public holidays, nomination papers could be filed between 11 am and 3 pm till May 14, said Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer. The voting in the city will held in the seventh phase of LS elections on June 1.

Key dates May 14: Last date for nominations May 15: Scrutiny of nominations May 17: Last date for withdrawal

Candidates or their proposers can submit their nomination papers to Vinay Pratap Singh, Returning Officer, Chandigarh Parliamentary Constituency; Anisha Shrivastav, Assistant Returning Officer, (Headquarter); at the Court Room of the Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Office, Sector 17, between 11 am and 3 pm on any day (other than public holiday) until May 14.

The scrutiny of nomination papers has been scheduled for May 15 at 11am.

