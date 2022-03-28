Now, file theft complaint online

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

City residents will no more have to visit a police station to lodge a complaint regarding theft as the UT police have launched an online facility for registering a complaint following which an e-FIR will be lodged and a digitally signed copy will be sent to the complainant via email.

The facility was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a function today.

The Home Minister also flagged off 94 new police vehicles, including 44 Scorpio and 50 motorcycles, which will be used in various units like PCR, traffic wing, operation cell and crime branch.

Shah visited the Chandigarh Police Housing Complex, Dhanas, to inaugurate 336 flats and laid down the foundation stone of 240 flats.

DGP Praveer Ranjan briefed that the complex having a carpet area of 52.12 acres, with 10.5 acres housing six-storey buildings in which 336 houses were built in Phase 1 and 432 are being constructed under Phase 2. Besides, 240 units will be constructed under Phase 3.

Working towards transparency, the Integrated Complaint Management System (ICMS) was also launched wherein people can register a complaint online and also check its status at their place through a User ID and password.