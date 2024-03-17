One arrested for snatching

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station and Lakhan (28) arrested. A local resident had reported that a scooter rider snatched her mobile phone near the Housing Board flats, Sector 51-B, on Friday. TNS

New DGP Yadav assumes charge

Chandigarh: New DGP of Chandigarh Surinder Kumar Yadav assumed charge on Saturday. Yadav is a 1997-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre. He has replaced Praveer Ranjan, a 1993-batch officer, who has been transferred to CISF as Additional Director. TNS

Man arrested under NDPS Act

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Govind Ram (24) of Ram Darbar and recovered 10.02 grams of heroin from him at Ram Darbar on Friday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Man held for rash driving

Chandigarh: Shashank Bhatt of Mani Majra has alleged that Sunny, a resident of New Indira Colony, Mani Majra, who was driving a car, tried to hit him on the Shastri Nagar light point-railway station chowk, road on Friday. The suspect was arrested and later released on bail. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 of the IPC has been registered at the IT Park police station. TNS

Ram Darbar man assaulted

Chandigarh: A resident of Ram Darbar Vijay has reported that Delhi residents Sahil (18), Abhishek (20), Anil (33); Vikas (32) of Ramdarbar, Dinesh Kumar (47) of Maloya and Vikas (22) of Dhanas allegedly beat him up and also threatened him near his residence on Thursday. He suffered injuries and was admitted to the GMCH-32. All suspects were arrested and later released on bail. A case of rioting has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.