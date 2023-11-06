Open House: What should residents and the Health Department do to check the spread of dengue?

The threat of the spread of dengue is not unique to Chandigarh. Many parts of the country have been grappling with the spread of the disease. Since it is spread through mosquitoes, there is a need to control the breeding of mosquitoes. It is a well-known fact that mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. The accumulation of water must be checked. Residents should put up a mosquito net while retiring to bed at night. Wearing full-sleeve shirts is advisable to prevent mosquito bites.

NPS Sohal

Hold camps to sensitise public

The Health Department should hold awareness camps. The authorities must make dengue-testing kits available to the public free of charge. Medicines to treat the vector-borne disease should be freely available at all government hospitals and dispensaries. Members of the public must not hesitate to seek treatment at a government hospital if they spike a temperature. Officials of the Health Department should ensure fogging from time to time. Senior doctors with rich experience should be stationed at rural dispensaries.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Use Targeted strategies to check spread

There are various methods to check the spread of a vector-borne disease, such as the elimination or management of larval habitats, the use of insecticides to eliminate larvae and the use of biological agents. Some man-made habitats turn into big breeding grounds. That is the reason why efforts to tackle the spread of the disease should largely be directed at such habitats. Such targeted strategies require a thorough understanding of the local vector ecology and the habits of the residents.

Capt Amar Jeet

Ensure cleaning in open spaces

The dengue situation in the city remains grim. The civic body authorities must use all resources at their disposal to bring the situation under control. There is a need to ensure regular cleaning of open spaces and fogging drives. The current situation calls for an increase in the capacity at hospitals and dispensaries.

Rakesh Chopra

Joint efforts by residents, admn must

The spread of dengue can only be checked if the city residents and the Health Department make some concerted efforts to that end. The authorities should impose strict measures for controlling the rise in dengue cases. The residents should act responsibly and comply with the norms. The Health Department should collaborate with the PWD to get all potholes filled so that there is no water stagnation. A portal should be set up for people experiencing dengue-like symptoms.

Biragam Singh, Rajpura

Carry out fogging from time to time

Creating awareness among the masses about cleanliness and general hygiene is a must. Fogging must be carried out across the city from time to time. Residents must check the stagnation of water.

Anju Mohan, Panchkula

Keep tabs on areas reporting more cases

Residents should be mindful of the fact that stagnant water can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. In view of the looming threat of dengue these days, residents should be careful not to fill pots to the brim while watering plants. As a precautionary measure, the use of mosquito repellent creams can be very effective. The Health Department should keep tabs on areas witnessing clusters of dengue cases. Children should avoid playing outdoors in the evening.

Antra Rakheja

Set up a dedicated hotline number

To control the spread of dengue, residents should create a hotline number on which cases of water stagnation or breeding grounds can be reported. They may also launch a public awareness campaign to sensitise others about the threat of dengue and ways to prevent it. The use of mosquito nets and insect repellents should be encouraged. The Health Department should team up with local businesses and organisations to distribute mosquito nets and insect repellents free of charge. Additionally, a mobile app should be developed to allow residents to report dengue cases.

Gaganpreet Singh

Time for Admn to wake up and take action

The authorities concerned need to start making efforts towards “prevention is better than cure” to prevent dengue, as there is no specific medicine for this disease. Although the authorities have started issuing press releases for the dos and don’ts for the residents, their own efforts remain unknown. The administration needs to start with removing heaps of garbage, old tyres and construction materials, among others. They also need to start making efforts to clean the sewage systems and remove stagnated water, along with fogging the city. The residents need to cooperate with the administration as well by draining stagnated water from their surroundings. The authorities need to start making vigorous efforts to raise awareness by going to every sector, village and slum area to check for the building of dengue larvae.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Use ingenious ways to raise awareness

Residents can create awareness about methods of dengue prevention through art installations and street plays. The Health Department should engage local artists to design eye-catching billboards with messages about checking the spread of dengue. Organising a competition with the time of ‘Dengue-free Chandigarh’ can also help. Such ingenious initiatives can complement traditional measures like cleaning and fogging.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Organise community cleanliness drive

Residents can organise a community clean-up drive to check water stagnation. They can also use social media platforms to spread awareness and share tips on ways to protect themselves from dengue. The Health Department can launch a campaign to distribute mosquito nets, repellents and larvicides in vulnerable areas. They can also conduct regular fogging and spraying activities to kill adult mosquitoes and larvae. Residents and the Health Department should come together to create posters, banners and flyers with catchy slogans and images to educate the public about the symptoms and treatment of dengue.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

Educate people about quality of living

There are various diseases caused by mosquitoes, viruses and bacteria transmitted by agents like vectors. They carry pathogens and parasites from one infected person to another. Our country faces these vector-borne diseases every year and the main cause of this is the rise of our population, which has been growing at an alarming rate, along with the ignorance of people towards the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Garbage dumped on roadsides, along with urinating in the open, has become a common sight. It is the need of the hour for our population to be educated. People need to start focusing on the quality of the population as well as the quality of the life that they lead, instead of the quantity of the population. Every resident should start taking responsibility to prevent these vector-borne diseases by clearing out stagnated water that collects in their houses and surrounding areas. The Municipal Corporation should start keeping a check on areas that come under its jurisdiction to prevent dengue larvae from developing. A few measures, along with strict action by the administration regarding littering and proper garbage disposal, may help keep our environment clean.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Eliminate mosquito breeding grounds

Residents should eliminate all breeding grounds, use repellents and wear protective clothing to prevent the spread of dengue. The Health Department should intensify vector control, raise awareness about methods of dengue prevention and strengthen healthcare facilities. Besides, the authorities must foster research to combat the alarming spike in dengue cases.

Prithvee Yakhmi

Keep surroundings neat and clean

The recent surge in dengue cases in Chandigarh is a matter of grave concern. All residents must keep their surroundings neat and clean. We must not let contaminated water accumulate in containers like plant pots, coolers, etc. The Health Department should carry out fogging from time to time. A resident should ensure that there is no dengue larvae in their house.

MR Bhateja, Naya Gaon

Crack down on violators

Members of the public should be advised not to keep empty containers filled with water. Leaking pipelines and tanks must be repaired on priority. The MC authorities should keep an eye out for violators. Just issuing an advisory will be of no help if there is no compliance.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Organise medical check-up camps

The alarming rise in dengue cases in Chandigarh is a cause for concern. It should serve as an eye-opener for the Chandigarh administration and citizens alike. It is up to the Health Department to boost the anti-dengue drive and take all proactive measures to protect the residents from water- and vector-borne diseases throughout the year. An awareness drive should be launched in all vulnerable areas. Fogging operations should be carried out, and medical check-up camps should be held. Besides, the MC Water Supply and Sanitation Department should continue to check water and sewer lines for leaks. Citizens, RWAs and market committees have a moral responsibility to keep their surroundings neat and clean.

Vijay Shukla

Clean up rivulets, conduct fogging

The Health Department has been going door to door to look for mosquito larvae. But what about rivulets like the Chhoti Nadi? Why are the water bodies clogged up with dirt not being cleaned? The civic authorities should jump into action and do the needful. Besides, they should also ensure regular fogging.

Gurinderjit Singh Bhatia

Step up checks, fogging

Although dengue has claimed fewer lives this year than it did last year, the steady spurt in cases in the tri-city is cause for concern. Dengue is a seasonal disease, and this year, most of the cases in Mohali are being reported in urban areas. In view of the gravity of the situation, the Health Department should make all necessary arrangements for treating the infected. The Health Department should conduct checks, fogging and awareness campaigns more frequently. We cannot be complacent until the disease fades away. Special drives should be carried out in hotspots. Activities like intensive house-to-house surveys and the destruction of breeding grounds should be carried out more frequently.

Sanjay Chopra

Limit exposure to mosquitoes

As the threat of dengue looms, there is a need to intensify preventive measures. Prevention mainly depends on eliminating the breeding grounds of mosquitoes and ensuring protection from mosquito bites. Further, we can limit exposure to mosquitoes by wearing full-sleeve shirts and staying indoors in the two hours after sunrise and before sunset. The Health Department must carry out fogging and spraying on a large scale. Besides, the authorities concerned should hold surveys in vulnerable and high-risk areas from time to time. The distribution of mosquito coils, medicines, water-sanitising powder for standing water, cleaning dirty bylanes and creating awareness about the importance of maintaining hygiene will be some steps in the right direction.

Dr Shruti K Chawla

Take steps to prevent mosquito bites

Dengue cases have reportedly been on the rise in the tri-city. One way to check the spread of the disease is to stop the breeding of mosquitoes in water-logged areas. Besides, people can take individual steps to prevent mosquito bites. The use of repellents and mosquito nets is among some of the most effective ways of dengue prevention.

Col TBS Bedi

Ensure proper healthcare facilities

The Health Department should consider fogging and spraying in areas witnessing a surge in dengue cases. Public awareness campaigns must be launched to educate residents about ways to prevent dengue, symptoms of the disease and its treatment. The use of mosquito nets at night and mosquito repellents should be encouraged. Community efforts must be organised to clean up areas surrounding parks and religious places, among others. The authorities must ensure proper healthcare facilities to treat dengue cases.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Keep surroundings neat and clean

The residents must sense the gravity of the situation and keep their homes and surroundings clean. Broken pots, tyres and bottles should be removed from rooftops. The government should put more labour into properly disposing of discarded items to stop the accumulation of water and increase fogging to put a cap on the spread of the vector-borne disease.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Prevention is better than cure

Mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya have been spreading like wildfire, thanks to the negligence of the administration. There is clearly a wide gap between precept and practice. The best way out of difficulty is to wade through it. People should be motivated to clean their surroundings on a regular basis. We must not let heaps of garbage pile up in open spaces. Now is the time to intensify fogging. The Food Safety Wing should carry out regular inspections. The Health Department should pay special attention to cleanliness. Collective efforts by the residents and the Health Department will help check the surge in cases.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar

Increase frequency of fogging

First and foremost, the administration must check the overhead tanks, and the defaulters should be punished immediately. Besides, the frequency of fogging needs to be increased. A health advisory should be issued to enlighten the public about ways of dengue prevention, such as wearing full-sleeve shirts. People should be sensitised about the dangers of stagnant water.

Savita Kuthiala

Authorities must hold field surveys

Water puddles, air coolers, uncovered containers and flower pots are conducive to the breeding of mosquitoes. The public, therefore, must ensure weekly cleaning of the containers. The health authorities must carry out regular field surveys to educate the public and to ensure that there are no breeding areas in their vicinity. The residents found violating the norms must be penalised.

SS Arora, Mohali

Grow plants that repel mosquitoes

The recent spurt of dengue cases in Chandigarh and other adjoining areas should be a wake-up call for the administration. The unseasonal rains and other unhygienic conditions in the localities have further compounded the problem. Dengue cases are reported every year. And this year again, the authorities concerned failed to take preemptive steps to prevent the outbreak. All of us must check for damp areas in our homes and never let wet waste accumulate in our vicinity. We must all collectively plan mosquito-repelling plants such as neem, tulsi, eucalyptus and lemongrass, among others. At the end of the day, it is up to us to prevent the dangerous disease from ripping through our community any further.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav

