Overhead wires snapped in Panchkula

Panchkula, June 28
A team of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation snapped unauthorised overhead fibre cables in Sector 2 today.
Among the companies whose cables were cut are Airtel, Jio and Connect Broadband.
MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta said the companies had installed overhead cables in various sectors without obtaining permission. He asked the firms to only lay cables underground after securing permission. He emphasised that the presence of overhead fibre cables negatively affected the aesthetic appeal of the city.
Gupta also instructed the companies that had installed unauthorised overhead cables to remove them within one month. Failure to comply with the directive would result in the corporation filing legal cases against the violators.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28