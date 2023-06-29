Overhead wires snapped in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 28

A team of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation snapped unauthorised overhead fibre cables in Sector 2 today.

Among the companies whose cables were cut are Airtel, Jio and Connect Broadband.

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta said the companies had installed overhead cables in various sectors without obtaining permission. He asked the firms to only lay cables underground after securing permission. He emphasised that the presence of overhead fibre cables negatively affected the aesthetic appeal of the city.

Gupta also instructed the companies that had installed unauthorised overhead cables to remove them within one month. Failure to comply with the directive would result in the corporation filing legal cases against the violators.