Panjab University to re-conduct final exams for NET candidates

Chandigarh, December 6
Students of Panjab University (PU) and its affiliated colleges have expressed concern over the clash of dates between the UGC-NET and the semester-end exams this year.
PU Controller of Examinations Jagat Bhushan said, “The UGC-NET exams are scheduled between December 6 and 14, and the end-semester exams will begin on December 6 and conclude in January. It is practically impossible to postpone the semester exams. But we are open to conducting exams again 40 to 45 days after January 2, and those would not be considered re-appear exams.”
“Those who wish to appear for the UGC-NET this time can send in an application through the chairperson of the department concerned to the college principal explaining the reason for not appearing in the semester-end exams. We will consider the request and hold exams again,” he added.
