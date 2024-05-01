Patient jumps to death at Panchkula hospital

Panchkula, April 30
A patient has allegedly died by suicide in a government hospital in Panchkula.
The patient, Suraj (45), jumped from the fourth floor, which houses the psychiatry ward, at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, here. He had been admitted to the hospital today only, said sources.
Police officials said Suraj removed a the grill of a window in the ward and jumped from the building. A team from the Sector 7 police station reached there and inspected the spot.
The Principal Medical Officer, Dr Umesh Modi, also visited the ward. The police were yet to register a case when the reports last came.
