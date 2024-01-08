PCA stadium set to host T20I; Afghanistan team arrive in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 7

With the BCCI confirming the return of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the host squad, the opening match of the three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan, scheduled to be held at PCA Stadium on January 11, is all set to draw a huge crowd.

Cricket buffs are already converging in large numbers at the stadium’s ticket counters. It will be the first time after the recently concluded World Cup that the Indian team will play an international match in Mohali. The stadium could not host of any World Cup match. It has recently underwent major renovation to be ready for hosting future international matches.

The Afghanistan team reached Chandigarh on Sunday and will start their practice session at the match venue from Monday. This is the Afghanistan’s first bilateral T20I series against India. The three-match series will begin in Mohali on January 11 before the teams head to Indore and Bangalore for the last two games on January 14 and January 17. Also, this will be last T20I series for both India and Afghanistan before the start of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and US in June.

Sharma and Kohli have not played T20Is since India’s semifinal defeat to England in the T20 World Cup in November 2022. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson and local boy Shubman Gill also returned to the squad. Senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested for the series following a month-long tour of South Africa.

The lowest ticket price has been kept for the students at Rs 100, followed by other tickets of Level-1 (Box) Rs 3,000 and Level-2 (Box) Rs 10,000. A ticket for Terrace Block (Harbhajan Singh Stand) will cost Rs 2,500, VIP West Block Rs 1,250, North West Block Rs 1,000, Yuvraj Singh Stand Rs 2,000, North-East Block Rs 1,000, VIP East Block Rs 1,250 and Chair Block Rs 500.

