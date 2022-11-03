Physical tokens a passé , Chandigarh Housing Board comes up with smart system

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

To further improve its processes, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has introduced a smart paperless token system at the reception of its office.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said a touchscreen had been provided at the entry of the reception. The visitor was required to enter his/her mobile number and select the kind of service required. No other information was needed to be furnished for getting a token, he said, adding that the token number would be sent instantly on the entered mobile number.

The visitor could then wait for his turn and enjoy courtesies like water and candies till a counter was available. The status of the token numbers will be displayed on a big LED screen in the sitting area. The visitor may go to the counter number displayed against the token number and get the work done.

“No physical token will be issued and hence, the whole queue management system at the reception is paperless,” he said.

During this week, both manual and smart token systems would be in place. However, from November 7, all visitors would be attended to through the smart token system only, he added.

