Police recover Rs 35 lakh from luxury car

Mohali, May 9

The police recovered Rs 35 lakh in unaccounted cash from UP-registration number luxury car during a blockade in Jharmari village on Ambala-Chandigarh National Highway in Lalru today. Police officials said the driver of the car, Shibu Rai, a resident of Madhubani, Bihar, could not give any satisfactory reply about the cash, and he was not able to produce supporting documents about it either. The police said officials of the Income Tax Department have been informed about the cash.

On April 26, the flying squad apprehended Ambala resident Yunus Khan with Rs 9.5 lakh in unaccounted cash. Earlier, Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh of unaccounted cash, along with 8.60g of silver worth Rs 3.17 lakh, were also seized by the FST team ahead of General Election.

To keep a strict vigil on election expenditure and curb the use of unfair means, static surveillance teams have been created in addition to the flying squads that have already been working in the district.

“The teams have been directed to keep a strict vigil over campaign expenses, which include any vehicle carrying campaign material over Rs 10,000, a cash amount of over Rs 50,000, and the distribution of items that can be used as bribes to the voters, such as cash, illegal liquor, arms and any other suspicious activities that could induce the voters,” said DEO Jain.

