Public bike-sharing in Chandigarh: Phase III launch on Jan 21

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

The much-awaited Phase III of public bicycle-sharing (PBS) project will be launched on January 21.

This was announced during a review meeting of the Chandigarh Smart City Advisory Forum held recently under the chairpersonship of MP Kirron Kher.

Chief General Manager, Chandigarh Smart City Limited, NP Sharma told the chairperson that the Phase III of the project would be launched on January 21.

The city will have 1,250 more e-bikes and bicycles at 155 new docking stations under the third phase of the project.

The second phase of the project was launched in February last year when a total of 1,250 new bicycles were added to the fleet. At present, a total of 2,500 bicycles are being provided at 310 docking stations in the city.

The launch of the third phase project has been delayed by over six months to January. Hyderabad-based Smart Bike Tech Private Limited, which is implementing this project here, reasoned due to vandalism of the cycles and financial sustainability of the project, the third phase could not be launched.

A representative of the agency stated that nearly 4,000 cases of vandalism such as damage caused to handles, tyres or other parts had been reported so far. After a meeting with senior UT officials, the police have shown strictness and the cases have come down now.

He, however, said about 1,500-2,000 rides on an average are daily being made. He added 1,250 cycles have been made available and 155 new docking stations are being constructed for the third phase.

