Punjab poll victory to have impact in city too, says AAP

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, March 10
After the AAP victory by a landslide in the Punjab Assembly elections, the local unit of the party today claimed councillors of rival parties were approaching them.
The Chandigarh AAP today exuded confidence that councillors of other parties would join them and it would have an impact on the next mayoral polls.
“We will have our party’s Mayor in the next four mayoral elections. After our Punjab win, councillors of the BJP and the Congress are approaching us. Some of them will join us,” claimed Prem Garg, city AAP president.
“Our win in the state elections has once again proved the mandate was with us. We now ask the BJP to leave the Mayor’s post and admit its mistake. While voting, the people of Punjab also kept in mind that how the BJP went against the mandate,” added Garg.
In the MC polls held in December despite winning the highest number of 14 seats, out of a total of 35 municipal corporation (MC) wards, the party lost the elections to the posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor.
The BJP, which had won 12 seats, took its tally to 14 with the addition of two votes of ex-officio member, i.e. MP, and Congress councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla who defected to the BJP.
Co-incharge of AAP Pardeep Chhabra said, “The win will definitely have an impact in Chandigarh. We will get our candidate elected as Mayor. Though the UT comes under the Centre, we will request our Chief Minister-to-be Bhagwant Mann to meet the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator to take up the city’s long-standing issues relating to the CHB, societies and building violations.”
