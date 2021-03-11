Purse snatched from woman

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A motorcycle-borne miscreant sped away after allegedly snatching a purse from a woman. The suspect snatched the purse containing Rs 3,000 and documents from the woman near the Sector 40/41 light point. The police have registered a case at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Man arrested with charas

Chandigarh: The district crime cell of the UT police has arrested a resident of Himachal Pradesh with charas. According to the police, the suspect, Dimple Kumar (31), a native of Mandi district, was nabbed from Sector 31 with 430 gm of charas. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Theft at house in Sector 10

Chandigarh: A theft was reported from a house in Sector 10. The complainant, Suresh Kumar, who is a domestic help at the house, reported that the theft took place on May 15. The police said the loss could not be estimated as the owner of house was out of station since May 12. A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

Health camp for PU hostel staff

Chandigarh: A medical health awareness and check-up camp was organised at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hall, Boys’ Hostel No 4, Panjab University, for mess/canteen workers and hostel staff. The check-up was conducted by Dr Divya Sawhney, Dr Shatakshi Arya, Dr Bharti Sharma, Dr Ashwani and Dr Sanjay. The camp included a 30-minute health talk. The camp was inaugurated by Prof Jagtar Singh, Dean, Student Welfare. Dr Bharat, warden, awarded the certificates to participants.